Everton could now try and sign ‘exceptional’ Leeds player after missing out on Gnonto

After missing out on Wilfried Gnonto, Everton could try and sign another Leeds United player before tomorrow’s transfer deadline – Luis Sinisterra.

The Toffees are busy on the market, trying to strengthen multiple areas of their squad. They’ve already brought in Beto, and if Football Transfers are to be believed, they could make a move for Sinisterra next.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Everton and Crystal Palace are interested in signing Luis Sinisterra

Leeds United have lost many of their players following their relegation from the Premier League.

Tyler Adams and Rodrigo have both left the club on permanent deals, while many have departed on loan, including Robin Koch and Brenden Aaronson.

Wilfried Gnonto tried his best to leave the club, with Everton pushing hard to sign him not too long ago. That issue became ugly, but it seems to have been resolved for now.

Luis Sinisterra is another player who has downed tools and wants to leave the club, and he could now get his opportunity.

The report claims both Everton and Crystal Palace are interested in Sinisterra and are weighing up a move to sign him from Leeds before tomorrow’s deadline.

Everton target and Leeds United star – Luis SinisterraPhoto by George Wood/Getty Images

TBR View:

Leeds United star Luis Sinisterra is an ‘exceptional‘ player and we’re not surprised Everton are interested in him.

The 24-year-old scored for the Whites against Ipswich at the weekend and managed seven strikes in all competitions last season as well.

He has the quality to be playing in the top flight, which is probably why Everton and Crystal Palace are said to be interested in his services.

However, with the window shutting tomorrow night, the two Premier League sides don’t have any time to waste.