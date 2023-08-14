Everton considering move for ‘excellent’ Championship player, he’s rejected Liverpool before

Everton are considering a move for Southampton’s 33-year-old goalkeeper Alex McCarthy who could leave the club for free.

That’s according to journalist Jack Rosser who shared the update on X.

Rosser shared that Crystal Palace are also interested in the goalkeeper who was relegated to the Championship last season.

Rosser said: “Everton considering a move for Southampton’s Alex McCarthy.

“Crystal Palace interested too, McCarthy has two years left on his deal but is one of the highest earners and therefore Southampton could let him go for free.”

McCarthy doesn’t seem like he’ll be Southampton’s first choice under new manager Russell Martin this season.

The club appear to have once again put faith in goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu for the new campaign.

And given McCarthy is currently on £50,000 a week, it makes sense for the club to offload.

Everton’s interest in Southampton’s McCarthy makes sense as they look to secure a stronger back-up for Jordan Pickford.

23-year-old Joao Virginia sat on the bench on Saturday but has very little Premier League experience to his name.

It would seem that such a deal would suit both parties.

Everton have a stronger contingency plan if Pickford were to miss games, and Southampton off-load some lofty wages.

Crystal Palace’s interest may though be something of a concern for Everton.

The club seem to have put faith in Sam Johnstone this season which has left Vicente Guaita less than happy.

And with the latter looking likely to depart the club it seems they may also be looking for experienced back-up.

At 33 ‘excellent’ McCarthy has now amassed 147 Premier League appearances and has proven to be more than reliable when called upon.

McCarthy did actually reveal in ‘The Yours, Mine, Away’ podcast that he once rejected a move to Liverpool before joining QPR in 2014.

And whilst a move for Southampton’s McCarthy might not be the most glamorous for Everton fans, it could prove to be shrewd business.