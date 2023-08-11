One club are eyeing a reunion with ‘fantastic’ Crystal Palace player this summer

It has already been shared that Crystal Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita is refusing to play and now, he has a club interested in signing him.

Roy Hodgson wasn’t best pleased when he told the media that the Crystal Palace player is refusing to play in order to force a move.

Now, it looks like the Spaniard might get his wish. According to Super Deporte, La Liga side Valencia are eyeing a reunion with Guaita and they want to bring him back to Mestalla.

It will now be interesting to see whether they make a move for the 36 year-old sooner rather than later. If Guaita isn’t in the squad for the Premier League opener then it’s likely that he leaves.

Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

Spanish club interested in Guaita

Guaita has been at the club for around five years and has been a ‘fantastic‘ player, so it’s really sad to see that he’s refusing to play. Despite this, he is now 36 years-old and has also been replaced as the number one goalkeeper by Sam Johnstone.

Palace won’t miss him as much as they would have a year or two ago. The issue now is more the fact that if Guaita leaves, they will only have one senior goalkeeper.

The club will want this situation sorted sooner rather than later. With the Palace squad already weaker than last season the last thing they need is to sort out a new reserve goalkeeper after the season starts.

Other teams around the Eagles are strengthening and it makes their first game of the season against Sheffield United a huge match.

Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

If they can sign a couple more players and also have a good start then it would be a huge bonus for the South London club.

For now though, they need to sort out their fringe players and work out whether they do need to sign another senior goalkeeper this summer.