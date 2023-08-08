‘He doesn’t want to be here’: Roy Hodgson shares that Crystal Palace player linked away is ‘refusing to play’

Crystal Palace have already had a few big departures this summer and now Roy Hodgson has shared that one player is refusing to play.

Many of the older and more experienced players, including Wilfried Zaha, Luka Milivojevic and James McArthur have left Crystal Palace.

More so, star winger Michael Olise is currently injured. Therefore, having players refusing to play at the club which is already light in numbers is not helpful.

Roy Hodgson has shared that Vicente Guaita, a player who has been reportedly attracting interest, is refusing to play in order to force a move.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Vicente Guaita refusing to play for Crystal Palace

Hodgson was asked by a reporter from Viaplay if Sam Johnstone is the number one goalkeeper. The Palace manager said: “He’s the only one at the moment. Guaita is disenchanted with the club. He’s made it clear that he would like to move on and he’s refusing to play.

“It’s up to the club to decide, not him, but the current situation is that he’s made it clear to everybody that he doesn’t want to be here and compete with Sam Johnstone.

“There are probably many clubs around the world with lots of players who would rather leave than stay but the fact is that when you sign a contract with a club, you basically commit yourself to what’s needed at that club.

“When you no longer want to play football for that club, it does cause an enormous amount of friction, and it will be interesting to see how the situation resolves itself. It’s not certain whether the club will accept that his refusal to play means that they have to let him go.”

Photo by Peter Nicholls/Getty Images

This is no doubt both sad and frustrating for all at Palace. The Spaniard has been somewhat of a cult hero at the club. It looks like losing his number one spot to Sam Johnstone has been something he cannot accept, despite the Englishman no doubt proving he is a better goalkeeper.

The 36 year-old has been at the club for five years. This is a very sad way for his time at the club to end and has no doubt ruined his legacy.