Everton considering Marko Arnautovic, Sam Allardyce once urged West Ham to sell him











Everton need to get their affairs in order quickly to avoid a serious struggle in the second half of the season.

They’ve yet to move in the January transfer window, and currently sit in the relegation zone, having not won since October.

They’ve been linked with plenty of players, and Sam Allardyce has already had his say on one potential target.

Everton have been linked with forward Marko Arnautovic in recent days.

The Daily Mail suggest the Toffees want two forwards before the transfer window shuts, and one of those is Arnautovic.

The 33-year-old is having a good season in Serie A, having scored eight goals in 14 appearances.

However, there are question marks over whether he would be able to have that sort of impact in the Premier League.

Arnautovic has already had spells at two different English clubs in his career; West Ham and Stoke City.

However, Allardyce – who has been linked with the Everton job – wasn’t impressed with Arnautovic during his time in east London.

Allardyce has already sent Arnautovic warning to Everton

Speaking on Goals on Sunday, via Football London, Allardyce gave his verdict on the Austrian.

“He’s the type of player that, when he wants to leave, you’re better off cashing in,” Allardyce said.

“His mentality will change. If the money is what they’re willing to take, they’re better taking it.

“Otherwise, he might be one of those that’s switched off. You don’t want another situation like Payet.”

Everton are in desperate need of goals, and Arnautovic is in good form right now.

Given his age, Bologna may be willing to cash in on Arnautovic this month, as they may not get many other opportunities to do so.

Chris Sutton has previously joked that Arnautovic will go wherever the money is, backing up Allardyce’s point, which may concern Everton.

However, desperate times call for desperate measures, and Everton aren’t in a position to be picky.

First things first though, Everton need to sort out their managerial situation.

There’s no point signing Arnautovic just to find out he’s not the right type of player for the new coach.

