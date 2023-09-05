Everton considered signing Southampton striker Che Adams this summer but were worried about his age.

A report from The Athletic has shared more details about Everton’s efforts in the summer transfer window.

Sean Dyche would have spent much of this summer wondering if he was ever going to sign another striker.

Everton have had major issues scoring goals for years, with injuries and a lack of form causing serious problems.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has managed just 37 league minutes this season, picking up a nasty head injury against Aston Villa after finally getting fit again.

Neal Maupay and Thomas Cannon both left at the end of the window, with youngster Youssef Chermiti heading to Goodison Park.

Beto was the striker they eventually settled on signing and he’s already impressing.

However, Everton also considered Che Adams but still had a few doubts.

The £15m forward ended up staying at Southampton and should be a real force to be reckoned with in the Championship.

Everton considered move for Adams

The report from The Athletic suggests that strengthening Everton’s attack was a key priority for Sean Dyche.

Alongside Beto and Chermiti, Arnaut Danjuma and Jack Harrison have arrived to provide exciting options out wide.

The Athletic believe that Che Adams was discussed as a forward option, but they ‘were keen to find a younger player with resale value’.

This feels like a slightly harsh criticism of Adams considering he’s only 27 years old.

A couple of good seasons at Everton would have seen Adams at least retain his value if not potentially make the club a profit.

However, it’s also a worrying mindset that Everton are in a position where they only want to sign players that might make them money, rather than considering if they’ll be the right fit for the team.

Che Adams, incredibly, has previously been compared to the Brazilian Ronaldo with old teammate Matt Baker saying: “He reminds me a little bit of the old Ronaldo.

“He had that raw ability. I wouldn’t say he was electric quick but he was powerful and strong.

“He would brush people off and he could go through people. And he always had a finish at the end of it.”

Everton may not have considered Adams on the same level as Ronaldo otherwise a bid would have likely gone in.

There’s huge pressure on Beto’s shoulders now to lead the line as Dyche simply can’t rely on Calvert-Lewin to regularly feature this season.

So far, the 25-year-old has done well and will want to get off the mark in the league after the international break.