Martin Keown now believes £26m Everton player is ‘going to cause havoc’ this season

Martin Keown believes that new Everton forward Beto is going to cause defenders real problems this season.

Keown was speaking on TalkSPORT (1/9 12:11pm) ahead of making his Premier League debut yesterday.

It was no surprise to see Sean Dyche throw Beto straight into the starting line-up against Sheffield United.

After his £26m move from Udinese, Beto was brought on against Doncaster Rovers in the Carabao Cup and made an immediate impact.

Not only did he score on his debut but he was easily one of the best players on the pitch.

Beto made a great impact against Sheff Utd yesterday, although Sean Dyche wasn’t happy with the lack of protection he received from the referee.

Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Martin Keown has backed Beto to make a huge difference to Everton’s fortunes this season.

His physical attributes make him so difficult to stop, but he’s also a very capable technician.

Everton have struggled to score goals under their previous few managers, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s injury record causing issues.

They might have finally found a player who can consistently find the back of the net.

Keown backs Beto to thrive at Everton

Speaking about the 25-year-old, Keown said: “I would say that Beto though, he changed things for me [against Doncaster].

“I see a player that’s going to cause havoc in the Premier League. Honestly, he’s so quick.

“Don’t get too tight to him because he’s a raging bull up top and he was in a hurry to make things happen.

“It was a good job that he was there as he changed things, he’s kind of kept the wolves away from the door really because if they had lost that game then there would have been even more pressure.”

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

Plenty of Everton fans will agree with Keown that Beto is going to be a real handful to deal with this season.

The Brazilian will hope to form a strong partnership with fellow new signing Arnaut Danjuma who has also been thrown straight into the action.

Those two players could end up making the difference between Everton fighting relegation and being safely in mid-table.