Arsenal v Manchester City: Michael Owen gives Erling Haaland verdict from Gunners point of view











Erling Haaland could end up missing the big clash between Manchester City and Arsenal this week after injuring his thigh yesterday.

Pep Guardiola said he took Haaland off as a precaution and that if needed, he won’t play him against the Gunners this week. Haaland’s absence would be a massive blow for City and Guardiola, who are looking to reel Arsenal back in.

A win sends City top of the league. For Arsenal, a win would move them clear with that crucial game in hand still to come.

And speaking about the potential injury to Haaland, former PL striker Michael Owen believes if Arsenal could choose any City player to be out, it would definitely be the Norwegian.

“If you asked Arsenal and you could pick one Manchester City player that’s not going to play, you’d probably say it’s going to be Erling Haaland,” Owen said.

Haaland has been in fine form since signing for City but is currently in a bit of a lull by his own standards. He’ll be hoping to shake off the injury and get back to his goal scoring ways in what is the biggest game of the season so far.

TBR’s View: Haaland can make the difference against Arsenal

Owen is right really. For all of City’s talents, if they don’t have Haaland it suddenly makes them a completely different team to face off against.

Haaland’s arrival in England has caused a huge stir. The Premier League has not seen a striker like this for some time and if he stays fit all season, you’d expect City will win the title.

Of course, if he’s out, it won’t bother City or Pep too much. They’ve played for years without a number nine and won titles in doing so. In a way, it might end up confusing Arsenal further.