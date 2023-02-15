Eric Dier was absolutely furious with Son Heung-min's passing yesterday at the San Siro











Eric Dier was absolutely furious with Tottenham Hotspur teammate Son Heung-min’s passing last night.

Spurs came away from the San Siro with a 1-0 defeat thanks to an early Brahim Diaz goal.

Football London journalist Alasdair Gold provided an update on Twitter, describing the defender’s anger.

Antonio Conte’s side came into last night’s game off the back of their worst performance of the season.

After beating Manchester City the weekend before, Spurs collapsed against Leicester City.

Tottenham fans would have been worried they were about to see a repeat of that game after AC Milan’s early goal.

Photo by Piero Cruciatti/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

However, going back to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with just one goal to score isn’t the worst result.

There were plenty of poor performance on the pitch for Spurs once again last night though.

And Eric Dier was fuming with Son Heung-min’s passing as Tottenham struggled to create many meaningful chances.

It’s the latest disappointing outing for the South Korean who has a difficult campaign.

Dier frustrated with Son’s passing for Tottenham last night

While covering the game in Italy, Gold was providing his followers on Twitter with updates from the game.

In the final 15 minutes of the game, Son once again lost possession, and Dier was not pleased.

“Eric Dier makes a sliding interception before spinning around and berating Son for losing the ball sloppily in his own half,” Gold wrote.

Eric Dier makes a sliding interception before spinning around and berating Son for losing the ball sloppily in his own half. https://t.co/yzgdnhgzgK — Alasdair Gold (@AlasdairGold) February 14, 2023

The difference in the £22m forward’s performances this season compared to last is staggering.

He’s gone from winning the Premier League Golden Boot to barely troubling the score sheet this season.

Harry Kane admitted last month that Son has been working incredibly hard in training to improve his form.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

He played very well in the FA Cup, but couldn’t continue that form against much tougher opposition.

With Richarlison and Arnaut Danjuma waiting in the wings, it will be interesting to see how long Conte sticks with him.

However, the frustration from Son’s Tottenham teammates is starting to show after Dier’s reaction to his wayward passing.

