BBC pundit reacts to Son Heung-min display in Tottenham win vs Preston











Ashley Williams has told The FA Cup that Son Heung-min relished the responsibility of being Tottenham Hotspur’s main man in the absence of Harry Kane in Spurs’ FA Cup win over Preston North End, with the pundit suggesting that his first goal was different class.

Tottenham are safely through to the fifth round of the competition after a 3-0 win at Deepdale. All of the goals came in the second-half, but Spurs rarely looked like being vulnerable to an upset.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

And it was Son who saw them put one foot in the next round. The South Korean broke the deadlock with a stunning strike from distance. He started the ball outside the post before it curled back, past Freddie Woodman.

BBC pundit lauds Son Heung-min after Tottenham win

And he would double the lead almost 20 minutes later. Once again, it was a superb finish from the forward.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

It has been a rough season for Son. Of course, he won the Golden Boot in the Premier League last term. However, he has only managed to score in two top-flight games during this campaign.

Those two goals will hand his confidence a big boost. And Williams suggested that only a few players would have been able to produce that kind of finish for the first goal on the night.

“He had the responsibility on his shoulders tonight because Harry Kane wasn’t starting. I think he relished that. From the start of the game, he looked sharp, he looked bright. We know his technique is superb. We see him dropping into these areas where normally we see Harry Kane picking the ball up,” he told The FA Cup.

“That’s just different class. Apart from getting up and out to the ball a little bit more, you can’t do much about it. It starts outside of the post and comes in. His technique’s brilliant.”

Son really needs a good run of form. Previously, it appeared that he was almost untouchable in the Tottenham side. Certainly, only Harry Kane’s name would go into the team sheet sooner.

However, he has not looked the same player this season. And Spurs now have real depth in the final third.

Arnaut Danjuma has made a scoring start to his Tottenham career. Meanwhile, Richarlison is making his way back from injury.

In attack, Antonio Conte now has the kind of dilemma he will hope to one day have all over the pitch. Son’s reminder of what he can do therefore, could have hardly come at a better time.