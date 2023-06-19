Tottenham could hold the advantage when it comes to signing James Maddison over Newcastle United this summer.

At least, that’s the impression being given off by Maddison during the current England training camp.

Maddison is expected to leave Leicester this summer. Both Newcastle and Spurs are keen on the midfielder, although no concrete bid has been forthcoming just yet.

And according to The Daily Mail, all the noises coming from Maddison this week are that he wants to sign for Tottenham as a priority.

James Maddison wants to sign for Tottenham

According to The Mail, there has been ‘chat’ around the England camp this week. And that chat is said to revolve around Maddison’s willingness to secure a move to Spurs.

Of course, this is a blow to Newcastle. The Mags have been tracking Maddison since January and were hoping to position themselves in front of the rest in the bid to sign him.

However, Maddison is believed to be keen on moving to London rather than the northeast.

And judging by this report, it seems he’s making those feelings well known inside the Three Lions training set up.

Leciester are thought to value Maddison at around £60m but a fee closer to £40m could well be the final figure.

Looking good for Postecoglou

These sorts of report don’t just appear from nowhere. Clearly, the England boys are having a number of conversations while away this time. And Maddison is likely to be at the centre of them.

For Tottenham and their new manager, Ange Postecoglou, it’s good news it seems.

Maddison is the sort of player they’ve needed since Christian Eriksen left. If Spurs can wrap up a deal for around the £40m mark as expected, then it’s a bit of a bargain to be honest.

This one, it seems, is only a matter of time before being confirmed.