Journalist Ben Jacobs has suggested that Tottenham Hotspur could plot a double raid for Leicester City duo Harvey Barnes and James Maddison.

Jacobs spoke on the Last Word On Spurs on Wednesday and discussed Tottenham’s interest in Maddison.

The 26-year-old has emerged as a top target for new boss Ange Postecoglou, with Spurs currently battling it out with Newcastle United for his signature.

Indeed, TEAMtalk reported yesterday that Newcastle are ‘baulking’ over Leicester’s demands for Maddison, which could leave the door open for Tottenham to sign him.

But it seems that Maddison isn’t the only Leicester player who Spurs are eyeing a potential summer move for.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Tottenham could go for Barnes and Maddison

Jacobs believes Harvey Barnes will emerge as a real possibility for Tottenham over the coming weeks.

The journalist stated that Spurs’ interest in Maddison is well-known, but he thinks there could be an opportunity for Postecoglou’s side to target both Leicester players.

“The other dark horse, I would say, in the conversation for Spurs is Harvey Barnes too,” Jacobs said. “So, there may be an opportunity for a double raid.”

He added: “I think Harvey Barnes to Spurs is going to grow legs over the coming weeks.”

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Barnes is another player who has excelled at Leicester this season, despite the fact the club have dropped down to the Championship.

The 24-year-old netted 13 times in the Premier League this season while providing one assist in just 34 appearances.

He’s a player who has been on Spurs’ radar in the past and he looks set to leave the King Power Stadium this summer.

Leicester are reportedly set to demand around £50 million for the winger though and if Spurs do end up landing Maddison, that would mean they’d have to spend around £100 million to sign the duo.

That seems highly unlikely at this moment in time as Tottenham will be prioritising defensive reinforcements as well as a replacement for their club captain Hugo Lloris.

Much will depend on how many players Spurs can get out the door this summer, with the club facing the task of trimming a bloated squad.