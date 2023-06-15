‘Tottenham are in a very good position’: Spurs look on course to sign £60m player this summer – journalist

Tottenham Hotspur appear to be on course to sign James Maddison this summer.

That is according to Dean Jones who has been speaking on The Done Deal Show about the England international.

Maddison has, of course, been strongly linked to both Spurs and Newcastle for quite some time now, and according to Jones, those close to the deal think that Tottenham are in a very good position to now push on and close this transfer.

Spurs in a good position for Maddison

Jones shared what he knows about the Leicester star.

“Tottenham have been interested in James Maddison for a long time as we know. They have their new manager in place now and he’s very much on board with the addition of James Maddison. My understanding of it is that the people being used for the deal have good connections with Tottenham. That’s been backed up by a couple of people I’ve spoken to in the past week and they feel that Tottenham are in a very good position to get this done at £55m or £60m if they want to do it,” Jones said.

Great signing

If Tottenham get this deal done, they will be making a fantastic signing.

Maddison is exactly what Spurs need right now. A Premier League proven player who can fit into Ange Postecoglou’s system and take Tottenham to the next level.

He’s a brilliant playmaker, something that Spurs have lacked for many years, and, most importantly, he’s attainable.

There’s a lot to say about Tottenham as we head into this summer, but you really can’t knock the signing of Maddison if they manage to pull this one off.

This could be a great start to the Postecoglou era, that’s for sure.