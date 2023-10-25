Aaron Lennon says £45m Tottenham player has been ridiculous this season

Tottenham are, quite simply, brilliant at the moment.

The north London club are yet to lose a game in the Premier League, and they’re playing a gorgeous brand of football to boot.

This is the best we’ve seen Spurs play for quite some time, and it’s no coincidence that this upturn in form has coincided with the addition of James Maddison to the squad.

Indeed, the midfielder has been utterly brilliant since joining Spurs from Leicester City in the summer, and speaking to Sky Sports, Aaron Lennon has been full of praise for the £45m man.

Lennon hails Maddison

The former Tottenham winger spoke highly of the summer signing.

“Yeah, at the minute he’s on absolute fire. I was watching him and he completely dictated the game. He was working hard off the ball, I think the new manager has got that into him. He must be a joy to play with, as one of those front players with him behind you, if you make the run he’ll find you. He’s the man of the moment at the minute,” Lennon said.

Maddison in the form of his life

It’s no exaggeration to say that this is the best we’ve seen Maddison play since he arrived in the Premier League.

The England international is in the form of his life right now. He’s scoring at an incredible rate, and he’s also creating for his teammates too.

To say that he’s on fire would be an understatement. He’s pulling all of the strings in every game he’s played, and he’s a huge reason why Spurs are top of the league right now.

Maddison is undoubtedly one of the signings of the summer, and he deserves all of the praise he’s getting right now.