Arsenal could be about to sell three players to raise funds to buy Ivan Toney

Arsenal may now be about to sell three different players including Emile Smith Rowe to fund a pursuit of Brentford striker Ivan Toney.

That’s according to a report in The Times which shares that Brentford hold a price tag of around £80m for Toney.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The report names Smith Rowe alongside Eddie Nketiah and Reiss Nelson as three obvious candidates to be sold in order to raise funds.

Of course, that would perhaps leave Arsenal slightly light in wide areas, a position they may then look to address.

The information also confirms that Arsenal do hold an interest in Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez.

As with Toney, any move for the Mexican striker would require Arsenal to sell players first, like the three mentioned above.

It’s clear from this report that Mikel Arteta does still think he can improve this Arsenal squad moving forwards.

And certain weaknesses were put in plain view against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Nketiah struggled to make the most of his opportunity up front, a position that could have perhaps been given to one Kai Havertz.

Moreover, Arsenal’s squad depth was called into question when Jorginho made a crucial error when covering for Declan Rice.

Arsenal could sell three players to buy Toney

Arsenal’s squad players will face their first proper test tonight as they travel to Brentford in the EFL cup.

The fixture is already a difficult one even before the injury crisis Arsenal are enduring.

Photo by Andrew Kearns – CameraSport via Getty Images



Brentford have proved themselves as tough opposition for any Premier League side, especially if you are set to make changes.

Arsenal will reportedly make nine alterations to the team that drew with Spurs on the weekend.

And Mikel Arteta would surely love to have Toney available to play as part of his front three.

If reports are to be believed, Toney would be an interesting signing with Gabriel Jesus in mind.

The Brazilian surely wouldn’t be forced out of the side, nor would Toney expect to sit on the bench.

Fans might anticipate a situation similar to that of David Raya and Aaron Ramsdale.