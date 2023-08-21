Aston Villa stars Emi Buendia and Emiliano Martinez were both very impressed with Pau Torres on his competitive home debut.

The 26-year-old took to Instagram after a brilliant 4-0 win over Everton yesterday.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery would have wanted a response to last weekend’s drubbing by Newcastle.

He certainly got that as his team put a very poor Everton side to the sword.

Two goals either side of half-time was the least that Aston Villa deserved, with John McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Leon Bailey and Jhon Duran finding the back of the net.

Emery stuck with the team that lost to Newcastle except for one enforced change as Pau Torres replaced the injured Tyrone Mings.

The defender cost £33m from Villarreal and is a trusted lieutenant of Emery during their time together in La Liga.

Emi Buendia and Emi Martinez really enjoyed Torres’s performance yesterday.

Given how long Mings is expected to be out for, the Spanish international is likely to play a lot of football at Villa Park this season.

Buendia and Martinez were impressed with Torres

The 26-year-old posted on Instagram and said: “Great win at home, thanks for the brilliant support #UTV.”

Martinez replied and said: “Vamoooooo,” meaning ‘Let’s go!’, while Buendia said: “Grande,” implying that the defender was huge yesterday.

Unai Emery will be hoping that the opening weekend of the season with just a blip and his side will continue to put on performances like they did yesterday.

The Spanish coach is an expert at negotiating campaigns in Europe and they’ll have one eye on winning the Conference League this season.

However, they’ve also put together a squad that should be capable of challenging for a top-seven finish this season.

There will be some fans who think they should potentially be aiming even higher than that.

Martinez and Buendia will hope that Torres continues to bed into the Aston Villa side as well as he did yesterday.

He didn’t have much to do yesterday as he wasn’t required to make a single tackle, interception or block.

But when called upon, Torres knows he has big shoes to fill in Tyrone Mings’s absence.

He’s already been heralded as a potentially ‘world-class’ signing and even Jamie Carragher was shocked they got the deal over the line.