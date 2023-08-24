‘Embarrassing’: Toni Kroos reacts after hearing news about £34m Liverpool midfield target

Reported Liverpool target Gabri Veiga is reportedly on his way to Al-Ahli in Saudi Arabia, and Toni Kroos has had his say on the move.

The Celta Vigo midfielder, who had a £34 million release clause, had long been linked with a move to Anfield. A number of other clubs were said to be interested as well, but Fabrizio Romano says he’s off to Saudi now.

Kroos doesn’t seem too happy.

Toni Kroos reacts as Liverpool target Gabri Veiga closes in on Saudi Arabia move

Clubs in the Saudi Arabian Football League have stunned everyone this summer.

Nobody really thought they’d be able to sign any more big players after Cristiano Ronaldo, but the likes of Karim Benzema, Neymar, Sadio Mane, N’Golo Kante and Riyad Mahrez have all made their move to the Middle East.

The common theme among all of the players mentioned above is that they’re in the twilight of their careers. They’ve left Europe for a big adventure and an even bigger payday, and nobody can really blame them.

Now, however, it looks like clubs in Saudi Arabia are targeting hugely talented young players as well.

Celta Vigo’s talented 21-year-old midfielder Gabri Veiga, who was heavily linked with a move to Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool (Ben Jacobs on Twitter Spaces), is now reportedly on the verge of signing for Al-Ahli in the coming days.

After Fabrizio Romano broke the news on Instagram, Real Madrid and Germany star Toni Kroos decided to deliver his one-word verdict on the move.

‘Embarrassing,’ he wrote.