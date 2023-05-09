'Elite': Jermaine Jenas left amazed by 23-year-old Spurs target after PL rival's win on Monday











Jermaine Jenas has described the assist from Tottenham Hotspur target Morgan Gibbs-White is Nottingham Forest’s win over Southampton on Monday as ‘elite’.

Forest have taken a big step towards safety in the Premier League with a 4-3 victory at the City Ground. And no player did more to take Steve Cooper’s side across the line than Morgan Gibbs-White.

Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images

The 23-year-old scored Forest’s third from the penalty spot. But his moment of the night came in the second-half when it appeared that he had another brilliant chance to score.

Jenas lauds Spurs target Gibbs-White after assist

Somehow, he spotted Danilo running behind him when the ball came to him inside the penalty box. Many would have taken the shot on as Gibbs-White ran onto the ball.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

However, the attacking midfielder produced a delicious flick to take several Southampton players out of the equation and set up Danilo for the crucial fourth.

Alan Smith suggested that Gibbs-White’s assist was one of the touches of the season. Meanwhile, former Spurs midfielder has suggested that it was a moment of sheer brilliance on Twitter.

That assist by @Morgangibbs27 is elite 👏🏽 — Jermaine Jenas (@jjenas8) May 8, 2023

Reports from the Daily Mail have suggested that Tottenham want Gibbs-White. And it is not hard to see why. He now has five goals and seven assists.

He has more than double the number of assists of any of his teammates. And no-one in the Forest squad has been directly involved in more goals.

Forest have shown with their recruitment this term that they are incredibly ambitious. So staying up will be a big, big boost to their hopes of keeping Gibbs-White.

But given what he can do, it is surely only a matter of time before they are fielding offers for the youngster.