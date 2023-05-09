'One of the touches of the season': Sky pundit left amazed by £42.5m Spurs target's 'sublime' assist on Monday











Tottenham Hotspur target Morgan Gibbs-White has been lauded for one of the touches of the season after the assist for what proved to be the winning goal on Monday as Nottingham Forest beat Southampton.

That was the view of Alan Smith who was speaking on Sky Sports (broadcast on 8/5; 21:33) as Steve Cooper’s side took a big step towards safety at the City Ground.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Forest came out on top in a pivotal game at the bottom of the table. And it was Morgan Gibbs-White who proved to be the star of the show, scoring one and setting up the winner.

Tottenham target Gibbs-White lauded for special assist

His goal was important as the Saints simply refused to go away. But there was no doubt that his assist for the winner was the moment of genius from the 23-year-old.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

He looked set to be able to get a shot away from around the penalty spot. However, under some pressure, Gibbs-White produced a stunning flick to divert the ball into the path of Danilo, who was running in behind him. And the Brazilian made the most of the chance to score.

It was no surprise that Smith was keen to focus on Gibbs-White’s moment of brilliance – or that he named him man of the match later on as the full-time whistle loomed.

“It comes courtesy of an exquisite Morgan Gibbs-White touch in there to set up Danilo. Have a look at this for subtlety. It’s a beautiful bit of awareness,” he told Sky Sports.

“Some of his touches have been sublime. He’s been at the heart of most things for Forest. This is one of the touches of the season I think. Great awareness,” he went on to add.

Certainly, Gibbs-White’s performance handed Forest a huge boost in their bid to stay in the league. But these displays may not be particularly helpful in the summer.

Reports from the Daily Mail have already suggested that Tottenham want the £42.5 million Gibbs-White. And it is not hard to see why.

He now has five goals and seven assists this term. He has handled the pressure of being Forest’s record signing so well.

It is certainly not going to be easy for any of his admirers to lure him away in the coming months.