Edu left seriously impressed by Arsenal youngster Marquinhos's Norwich City debut











Arsenal sporting director Edu has been left seriously impressed by young forward Marquinhos’s debut for Norwich City.

The 19-year-old scored a goal and provided an assist for the Canaries against Cardiff City on Saturday.

Marquinhos posted on Instagram after the match to celebrate his side’s win.

Edu may have worked his magic again in his native Brazil by bringing Marquinhos to Arsenal in the summer.

The teenager was snapped up from Sao Paulo at the beginning of the transfer window on a long-term deal.

“We’re delighted to have completed the transfer with Sao Paulo, as Marquinhos was a player we have been watching for a while,” Edu said at the time.

“At 19, his is still very young, so he is a player for the future.”

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Many didn’t expect to see Marquinhos in first-team action for some time after that statement.

But he made his mark in the Europa League just a few months later, scoring on his debut against FC Zurich.

It was clear he was too good to be playing at under-21 level, and so a loan move was always on the horizon.

Edu will be very pleased to see Marquinhos is already making a positive impact away from Arsenal.

Edu left impressed by Arsenal loanee Marquinhos

The Brazilian teenager posted a montage of his debut on social media including his well-taken goal.

Edu was clearly delighted with his performance and replied, “That’s it !!! Up!!!”

Edu congratulates Arsenal loanee Marquinhos on Norwich City debut. Cr. (_marquinhos011) © 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META.

There will be many at Arsenal that hope Marquinhos ends up following in the footsteps of the last Brazilian youngster to arrive at The Emirates.

Gabriel Martinelli was also plucked from relative obscurity by Edu a few years ago.

He’s now one of the most exciting young forwards in the Premier League, and is one of Mikel Arteta’s most trusted players.

Norwich City manager David Wagner was really happy with Marquinhos’s debut yesterday.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

He admitted he completely trusts the youngster to step up to the demands of the Championship.

The Canaries are a point off the play-offs right now, and automatic promotion looks very unlikely.

He’s now got a dozen games to make an impact at Carrow Road before returning to north London.

Edu will be keeping a close eye on Marquinhos before he comes back to Arsenal in the summer.

