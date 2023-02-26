David Wagner blown away by Arsenal loanee Marquinhos after phenomenal debut yesterday











Norwich City manager David Wagner has been seriously impressed by Arsenal loanee Marquinhos on his debut for the club.

Speaking to the Eastern Daily Press after Norwich’s 2-0 win over Cardiff City yesterday, Wagner singled out Marquinhos for praise.

The 19-year-old winger made the move to East Anglia on deadline day in January.

Since then, he’s been an unused substitute twice and was out of the squad briefly with a muscle injury.

However, he introduced himself to the Norwich City faithful in the best way possible yesterday.

Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images

He laid a pass off to fellow Brazilian Gabriel Sara who fire Norwich in front from long-range.

The teenager then doubled Norwich’s lead, converting a cut-back with a powerful finish into the far corner.

Marquinhos – who also scored on his Arsenal debut – delighted David Wagner with his performance in front of goal.

Although he’s still got plenty to work on, it’s a great start to life in the Championship.

He’s now got the opportunity to kick on and help Norwich try and reach the Premier League once again.

Wagner praises Arsenal loanee Marquinhos

Speaking about the Brazilian’s debut, Wagner said: “We’ve seen enough in training that we have the belief and the confidence to give him the shirt. I think he paid it back.

“You can’t ask for more in your first game than a first start, first goal, first assist, even if we know, and he knows as well, we have a lot of work to do with him. I’m very pleased for him.

“He’s a very calm guy, and a very smart guy as well. He understands football and he understood as well what happened so far.

“We should not forget he is very young, just 19, and when he came here he got injured and it took a little bit of time.

“Now we all together can look forward to working with him.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Wagner explained that Marquinhos would have to adapt to the physicality of the league, something that’s very different to playing for Arsenal’s under-21s.

His decision-making will also be under the microscope, with the Brazilian having to quickly learn his teammate’s strengths and weaknesses.

The Championship has proved to be the perfect place for many young stars to hone their talents.

Charlie Patino has starred in a struggling Blackpool team this season, and Brooke Norton-Cuffy has impressed at Coventry City.

Wagner will hope Marquinhos can replicate that success away from Arsenal for the rest of the season.

He could prove himself to be a useful first-team option at The Emirates next season if he does well.

Show all