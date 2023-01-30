Arsenal transfer news: Marquinhos now set to leave club on loan before deadline day











Arsenal are now set to let youngster Marquinhos leave the club on loan for the rest of the season.

Journalist Ryan Taylor has posted on Twitter suggesting that the young Brazilian is set to move to the Championship.

Marquinhos was the latest young talent recruited from Brazil in the summer.

The hope is that the 19-year-old will follow in the footsteps of Gabriel Martinelli at The Emirates.

Marquinhos made the best possible start to his Arsenal career, scoring on his debut in the Europa League against FC Zurich.

The winger has gone on to make six senior appearances this season, and broken into the senior squad earlier than expected.

His four goal contributions in his first two under-21 games showed he was already too good for that level.

Arsenal’s success in the Premier League has limited his involvement to just one substitute appearance.

But know, Marquinhos leaving Arsenal on loan seems like the next logical step, especially after Leandro Trossard’s arrival.

Marquinhos set to leave Arsenal on loan

Ryan Taylor took to Twitter today to provide an update on Marquinhos’s likely destination.

‘Exclusive: Arsenal winger Marquinhos joining Norwich City on loan for remainder of the season,’ Taylor said.

‘Gunners have given 19-year-old Brazilian green light to travel to East Anglia for medical. Deal likely to be completed in next 24 hours.’

The departure of Todd Cantwell to Rangers, and Aaron Ramsey’s loan deal being cut short has offered Marquinhos this opportunity at Norwich.

The ‘breathtaking’ forward will now have six months to get to grips with senior football in England in the Championship.

Marquinhos has already impressed Gabriel Martinelli with his performances for Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta admitted earlier in the season he didn’t expect Marquinhos to be in the senior squad already.

When called upon he’s stepped up well, considering how little time he’s had to adapt to life in England.

Helping Norwich return to the Premier League once again now looks set to be his main target.

Arsenal letting Marquinhos go on loan seems like the most sensible step in his development.

