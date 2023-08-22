Edu Gaspar was seriously impressed with Arsenal star Kai Havertz during their win against Crystal Palace yesterday.

The German international took to Instagram after a dogged 1-0 victory over their London rivals last night.

Mikel Arteta would have known he was in for a tough game against Roy Hodgson’s side yesterday.

Crystal Palace have been a bogey team for Arsenal in the past and Selhurst Park is never an easy ground to visit.

After several good chances for Eddie Nketiah in the first half, it was a second-half penalty from Martin Odegaard that eventually decided the tie.

Arsenal then lost Takehiro Tomiyasu to two soft yellow cards that suddenly made the Gunners’ task much more difficult.

Edu was impressed with Kai Havertz last night as Arsenal held on for an important three points.

As Mikel Arteta brought off more and more of his attacking options, Havertz remained on the pitch.

His work-rate off the ball made him an even more valuable asset after a solid performance before losing Tomiyasu.

Edu impressed with Arsenal midfielder Havertz

The 24-year-old posted on social media after the match and said: “Tough place to come to, huge performance to take the 3 points home! #COYG.”

Edu replied to the German international and said: “Top,” while applauding his performance.

Kai Havertz has plenty to prove to Arsenal fans after a mixed time at Chelsea over the past few seasons.

He turned up in big moments, scoring the winning goal in the Champions League final, but his performances were inconsistent.

However, Edu and Arteta were determined to bring Havertz to Arsenal this summer and feel there’s an important role in the squad for him.

Plenty of pundits have faith that Havertz will come good for Arsenal, but much of his work goes on off the ball, making it easy to think he’s not impacting the game.

He’s currently functioning on the left side of midfield; however, he and Gabriel Martinelli were starved of the ball yesterday.

Havertz may also owe Tomiyasu an apology after the match.

The Japanese defender was booked for time wasting despite Havertz holding onto the ball for nearly twice as long before passing it on to the Japanese defender.

He might be glad he avoided that booking, as he was also shown a yellow card in the closing moments.