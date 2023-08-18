‘I have faith in him’: Paul Merson says he truly thinks 24-year-old can be a star at Arsenal

Kai Havertz has arrived at Arsenal with a number of question marks around him.

The German attacker didn’t quite live up to expectations at Chelsea, and after Arsenal spent £65m on the 24-year-old, many are wondering what Mikel Arteta has seen in the player.

As you can imagine, many are predicting that Havertz will continue to struggle in the Premier League with Arsenal, but Paul Merson is of the opinion that Havertz can be a star as long as he’s used the right way.

Merson says that he doesn’t see Havertz as a midfielder, but, he maintains that he has a lot of faith in the young man to become a star this season.

The pundit backed Havertz when writing in his column for SportsKeeda.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Merson backs Havertz

Merson gave his verdict on Havertz.



“I also don’t see Kai Havertz as a midfielder, however, I have faith in him and he is the kind of player you want when games open up. It will be interesting to see how Mikel Arteta goes about using these players over the course of the new campaign,” Merson said.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Potential is there

While it is tempting to write a player like Havertz off before he has even started due to his form at Chelsea, you’d have to be a fool to not spot the German’s potential.

Once upon a time, this young man was genuinely the hottest property in the Bundesliga. He netted 17 goals in a single season with Bayer Leverkusen, and he looked like the next big thing.

He wasn’t used correctly at Chelsea, but if Arsenal can crack the code that is Kai Havertz, they will have a serious player on their hands.

Fingers crossed Havertz can show everyone what he’s all about at Arsenal this season.