TalkSPORT pundits Darren Bent and Andy Goldstein were in complete disagreement yesterday after the latter branded Arsenal star Kai Havertz as ‘useless’ and ‘rubbish’.

The Gunners raised many eyebrows when they signed the German from Chelsea this summer. Nobody really expected the move, and many are still not convinced by the decision.

Goldstein, as he claimed on talkSPORT, is one of them.

Darren Bent disagrees after TalkSPORT host says Arsenal’s Kai Havertz is ‘useless’ and ‘rubbish’

Arsenal agreed an eye-watering £65 million deal to sign Kai Havertz at the end of June (Sky Sports).

The German has fantastic ability and is technically brilliant, but his time at Stamford Bridge over the last three years were extremely underwhelming.

Havertz has managed to score a few goals in Arsenal’s colours during pre-season, but there have been times when he hasn’t looked as involved as many people would want him to be.

Goldstein clearly seems to be one of those people, and he made his feelings about Havertz very clear yesterday. Bent, however, completely disagreed with his assessment.

Here’s how a part of their conversation went:

Goldstein: “Kai Havertz – Chelsea to Arsenal – £65 million.”

Bent: “(I rate him) C.”

Goldstein: “I can see he’s rubbish.”

Bent: “He’s not rubbish, he’s a good footballer.”

Goldstein: “No he’s not, he’s not. I don’t care, he’s rubbish.”

Bent: “How can you see he’s rubbish? Look at the level he’s playing at!

Goldstein: “I’m being honest, he’s useless.”

Bent: “He’s clearly not rubbish, is he? look at the level he’s playing at. He can’t be rubbish!”

TBR View:

We agree with Bent here, Havertz is a very good footballer.

Yes, things have not worked out for him over the last few years, but clubs like Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Arsenal and Chelsea won’t want to sign you if you are ‘rubbish’ or ‘useless’.

Mikel Arteta clearly sees something in Havertz that he really likes. The Arsenal boss has already raved about him on a few occasions, and you can tell he has big plans for him.

Arsenal take on Crystal Palace next and it will be interesting to see if Havertz will get the nod again from the start.