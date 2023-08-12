‘Edging closer’: Southampton manager has just shared the latest on Romeo Lavia amid Liverpool and Chelsea links

Liverpool and Chelsea are still battling it out for Romeo Lavia, and Southampton manager Russell Martin has just admitted that the midfielder is closing in on a move.

It has been an incredible transfer saga between the Reds and the Blues over the last 48 or so hours. Moises Caicedo has been the centre of attention, but the situation around Lavia has been heating up too.

Liverpool and Chelsea fans could soon find out where he’ll end up.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Romeo Lavia has been a wanted man for a few months now, with Liverpool, Chelsea and a number of other big clubs linked with a move to sign him.

The Belgian had a fantastic campaign with Southampton last season. He was their only shining light in what was otherwise a very dull campaign that saw them get relegated.

The Saints now know Lavia wants to leave the club and they are not standing in his way. However, they will not let him go for a fee that’s below their valuation.

That’s the reason why Liverpool and Chelsea are yet to seal a deal, but Martin has just claimed that Lavia is ‘edging closer’ to an exit as we speak.

He said, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano on X/Twitter: “Roméo Lavia, not playing as he’s not in the right frame of mind to play.

“I also believe it’s edging closer to a conclusion.”

TBR View:

Romeo Lavia is apparently edging closer to a move to a new club, but where is he going – Liverpool or Chelsea?

The Reds seemed like the club who were pushing the hardest to sign the Southampton man. They even bid three times for him, but they were all rejected.

Now, it looks like Chelsea are the favourites. The Blues apparently agreed a deal with Southampton last night, and it was reported this morning that they are getting ready to welcome him for a medical.

All signs point towards Stamford Bridge, but after all the drama over the last two days, we won’t be surprised at all if there’s another twist coming up.