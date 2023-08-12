All the talk at Chelsea and Liverpool at the moment has been about Moises Caicedo, but there’s also the Romeo Lavia saga bubbling beneath the surface.

As excited as everyone is getting about Caicedo, we mustn’t forget that Lavia has also been the subject of bids from both Liverpool and Chelsea as of late.

In fact, Chelsea are trying to push this deal through with Lavia. According to Sacha Tavolieri, the Blues are getting ready to give Lavia a medical.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

Chelsea are preparing to give Lavia a medical ahead of this move to Stamford Bridge, so if Liverpool do want to hijack this deal, they have to hurry up and get their rival bid in as soon as possible.

Of course, a lot of the attention at Anfield is on Moises Caicedo at the moment, but with Caicedo leaning towards a move to Stamford Bridge, Liverpool need a contingency plan.

The ‘incredible‘ midfielder has reportedly been more keen to join Liverpool than any other club this summer, but now, it looks like Chelsea are just edging ahead in the race to sign the Belgian.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

Of course, as we’ve seen over the past 24 hours, transfers are never that simple and there’s always room for a hijack, a re-hijack and further negotiations.

It really wouldn’t surprise us if this deal hinged on the Moises Caicedo move with whoever doesn’t get Caicedo getting Lavia.

One thing is for sure, both teams need new holding midfield options, and with both Lavia and Caicedo targets for both clubs, these two transfer sagas will be incredibly intriguing to follow in the coming days.

Chelsea have pencilled Lavia in for a medical, but whether or not he does sign remains to be seen.