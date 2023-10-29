Eddie Nketiah says he loves playing with £60m Arsenal player after what he did on Saturday

Eddie Nketiah has praised Emile Smith Rowe after Arsenal beat Sheffield United 5-0 on Saturday, suggesting that he loves playing alongside his fellow academy graduate.

Nketiah was speaking to Football Daily after bagging a stunning hat-trick to keep Mikel Arteta’s men within touching distance of the Premier League summit.

It was obviously a significant day for Eddie Nketiah. But it was also significant for Emile Smith Rowe. The 23-year-old got the chance to make his first league start since the 2021/22 campaign.

Eddie Nketiah says he loves playing alongside Emile Smith Rowe

He was not able to get on the scoresheet. But he did provide the assist for Nketiah’s third goal, finding the striker before he unleashed a thunderous strike into the top corner from distance.

Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

And Nketiah suggested that he always enjoys getting the opportunity to play alongside the attacking midfielder.

“Yeah it was an amazing goal,” he told Football Daily. “Obviously, good pass from Emile. Love playing with him. Yeah, it was a really great strike from outside the box. Special moment, like I said, to get three goals in front of the home fans and my family.”

Crucial few months in youngster’s Arsenal career

The next few months are going to be very interesting for Smith Rowe. He cannot be happy with the amount of minutes he has had over the last year. And unsurprisingly, there is plenty of speculation surrounding his situation.

Reports from The Sun noted that Eddie Howe wants Smith Rowe at Newcastle. Meanwhile, TEAMtalk suggested that West Ham are also admirers of Smith Rowe – who Arsenal value at around £60 million.

It would be a surprise if anyone paid £60 million in January. The winter window is tricky enough. But Smith Rowe has barely started a game since the start of last season.

But there is absolutely no question that he is a phenomenal talent. Arsenal would surely love to keep him for as long as possible. And judging by Nketiah’s comments, it would be a big blow to the squad to lose him.

Mikel Arteta arguably needs to show that the pathway to regular minutes is there for Smith Rowe at Arsenal. Otherwise, he may have plenty to think about heading into the January window.