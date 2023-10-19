Eddie Howe believes that Emile Smith Rowe could make a real difference to his side with Newcastle United eyeing a move for the Arsenal star.

That is according to a report from The Sun, which suggests that the Magpies are looking to offer the 23-year-old a way out of the Emirates in one of the coming windows.

Emile Smith Rowe has had an incredibly frustrating time. Plenty of Arsenal fans believe that he was on the same trajectory as Bukayo Saka at one stage. However, injuries struck at the worst possible time.

Smith Rowe has not made a start in the Premier League since the end of the 2021/22 season. And he has only enjoyed a handful of minutes in the top-flight this season.

Eddie Howe believes Emile Smith Rowe could make a real difference at Newcastle

It appears that he is set to be offered the chance to leave the Emirates in the near future. The Sun reports that Newcastle are keen on Smith Rowe. And Eddie Howe believes that the England international could be a real difference-maker for his side.

Arsenal star surely has to be considering his future

Smith Rowe would surely love to make the grade at Arsenal. However, it appears that he is the victim of one of Mikel Arteta’s increasingly famous ruthless decisions.

Arsenal have signed the likes of Kai Havertz and Fabio Vieira. And the pair both appear to be ahead of Smith Rowe in the pecking order.

So he is surely going to have seriously consider his future. And Newcastle would definitely be an exciting opportunity if he decides that he needs to go. They will have their sights set on challenging for the Premier League title as well in the coming years.

Reports from TEAMtalk previously suggested that Arsenal value Smith Rowe at £60 million. So that will obviously be an issue for the Magpies.

But if they can get a deal done, it could be a seriously exciting piece of business for Howe’s men as he is unquestionably a ‘special‘ player.