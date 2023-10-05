West Ham now want ‘special’ player, but Arsenal are ready to demand around £60m

West Ham United are interested in signing Emile Smith Rowe during the January transfer window, but may have to be prepared to break their transfer record to sign the Arsenal star.

That is according to a report from TEAMtalk, which claims that the Gunners would want around £60 million if they are going to let the 23-year-old leave the club.

It has been an incredibly frustrating start to the season for Emile Smith Rowe. In fact, it has been a trying 12 months for the England international, who has not made a Premier League start for Mikel Arteta’s side since the start of last season.

Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

It appears that he is well down the pecking order at the Emirates right now. And with that, his future has become a talking point.

West Ham interested in Emile Smith Rowe

Reports from 90min claimed that Newcastle, Chelsea and Aston Villa wanted Smith Rowe in the summer. Smith Rowe was seemingly happy to stay and fight for his place. However, that may not remain the case if he continues to struggle for minutes.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

And TEAMtalk reports that West Ham want Smith Rowe if he becomes available. However, Arsenal want around £60 million for the academy graduate as they value him at a similar level to what Manchester United paid for Mason Mount in the summer.

Gunners set hefty price

It is not clear whether the Hammers would be prepared to meet those demands. But it would certainly be a huge amount to pay for someone who has not started a Premier League game in more than 12 months.

However, he is a ‘special‘ talent. It certainly seems to have baffled Arsenal supporters that he seems to be out of the fold. And the report adds that Smith Rowe has been putting in extra hours on the training ground.

It would be a real statement if West Ham did manage to bring Smith Rowe to the London Stadium. But they will be aware that much can change by the time the January window arrives.