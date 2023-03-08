Eddie Nketiah missing from Arsenal training ahead of Sporting Lisbon clash











The Evening Standard reports that Eddie Nketiah was absent from training today ahead of Arsenal’s clash against Sporting Lisbon tomorrow night.

The Gunners have turned their attention to the Europa League once again and face their first test in the knockout phases in Lisbon.

Mikel Arteta’s men picked up a dramatic 3-2 win against Bournemouth on the weekend thanks to a last minute winner from Reiss Nelson.

Arsenal were without Nketiah on the day as the 23-year-old was ruled out with an ankle injury.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Football.London reported yesterday that the Gunners striker is facing a late fitness test ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Portugal.

But it seems that he missed the session at London Colney today, alongside Leandro Trossard.

Nketiah absent from Arsenal training

Arsenal have been handed a massive boost as Gabriel Jesus was spotted training with the first-team today, according to The Evening Standard.

But the outlet notes that both Nketiah and Trossard were absent from the session.

Of course, Trossard limped off the pitch during Arsenal’s win over the Cherries on Saturday and is expected to miss tomorrow night’s clash.

But it will be a big blow for Arteta to be without Nketiah as well as the Belgian. Goal’s Charles Watts claimed yesterday that the striker has been struggling with an ankle injury for a few weeks.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

Arteta would have been keen to rest the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli for their trip to Lisbon, but it seems that he may be forced to play at least one of them.

Arsenal will obviously be keen to go all the way in the Europa League, but Arteta will be mindful that it could impact their hunt for the Premier League title.

Fortunately for the Gunners, it doesn’t seem that Nketiah’s injury is too serious and while he will likely miss tomorrow night’s game, he shouldn’t be out for too long.

Show all