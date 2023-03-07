Eddie Nketiah has been starting for Arsenal with an injury for weeks now











Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah has been carrying an injury for the past few weeks.

That’s according to journalist Charles Watts, who was previewing Arsenal’s midweek Europa League game on his YouTube channel.

Mikel Arteta is once again dealing an attacking injury crisis at The Emirates.

Gabriel Jesus has been a long-term absentee for some time, and matters didn’t improve at the weekend.

Eddie Nketiah was ruled out entirely, having come off the bench in the last two games.

New signing Leandro Trossard limped off in the first-half, and was replaced by Emile Smith Rowe.

The young Englishman has only just returned from a long spell out himself, and could only manage 45 minutes.

It means that almost every available option to play as a centre-forward is unlikely to be available.

And Charles Watts has shared that Eddie Nketiah has been playing for Arsenal with an injury for weeks.

It’s a setback that the Gunners really don’t need at a crucial time in the season.

Watts shared an update on his YouTube channel about the 23-year-old’s fitness: “I’m not seeing Eddie Nketiah playing in this game on Thursday.

“Arsenal are hoping that it’s not a serious injury for Eddie. It’s an ankle problem, that he’s been struggling with for a while.

“He aggravated it pretty badly when he came on in the game against Everton last week.

“I certainly think they’re going to be without Nketiah and [Leandro] Trossard for the Sporting game at the very least, maybe also against Fulham at the weekend.”

The £100,000-a-week forward hasn’t been in the best form since the turn of the year.

Since scoring a brace against Manchester United at the end of January, he had gone six league games without a goal.

Mikel Arteta admitted before Arsenal’s win over Bournemouth he wasn’t sure how long Nketiah’s injury would keep him out for.

Having a full complement of players available is going to be essential for the Gunners run in.

Paul Merson suggested last week he may need some time out of the team for a much-needed rest.

His injury has finally forced Arteta to leave him on the sidelines for the time being.

