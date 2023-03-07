Arsenal star Eddie Nketiah could miss Sporting Lisbon clash, he's facing late fitness test











Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah is currently a doubt for the clash against Sporting Lisbon on Thursday, with Football.London reporting that he’s facing a late fitness test.

The Gunners will turn their attention to the Europa League this week after picking up a morale-boosting 3-2 win over Bournemouth on Saturday.

Mikel Arteta was without Nketiah for the comeback win against the Cherries as the 23-year-old is struggling with an ankle problem.

And it seems that it will be touch and go whether Nketiah will be ready to feature against Sporting on Thursday.

Nketiah could miss Sporting Lisbon clash

Football.London claims that Arsenal will make a late decision over Nketiah as to whether he will travel with the squad to Lisbon.

Of course, the Gunners could also be without Trossard for their trip to Portugal after the Belgian limped off during the win over Bournemouth.

Nketiah has found himself amongst the substitutes of late due to the promising form of Trossard.

But the striker has impressed while Gabriel Jesus has been injured and he would have probably been in line to start against Sporting this week.

Arteta will be keen to rotate his side as he bids to compete in the Europa League, while ensuring that his players can maintain their push for the Premier League title.

Nketiah will be hoping to receive some positive news over the next couple of days as he aims to force his way into the starting line-up once again.

But Arteta will be wary of forcing the ‘incredible’ forward back into action too early, especially after Trossard’s injury scare over the weekend.

