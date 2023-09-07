Eddie Nketiah leaves 24-year-old Arsenal player out of his dream England five-a-side team

Eddie Nketiah has made the bold call to leave Arsenal teammate Declan Rice out of his dream England five-a-side team.

Nketiah was being interviewed on England’s official YouTube channel after his first call-up to the senior squad.

It’s been a whirlwind start to the season for Eddie Nketiah at Arsenal.

A small injury suffered by Gabriel Jesus has handed him the chance to be the starting centre-forward in Mikel Arteta’s side.

Nketiah has already scored twice at the Emirates this season and won the all-important penalty against Crystal Palace.

Gareth Southgate was impressed by the 24-year-old at Selhurst Park and that’s led to his maiden England call-up.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

One of the questions Nketiah was asked as part of the media before Saturday’s qualifier against Ukraine was to build his dream five-a-side team out of his England teammates.

There were places in the side for two of his Arsenal teammates, but Nketiah left Declan out of the team.

The £105m midfielder appears to be built for small-sided games given his ability to break up attacks, dribble and score goals.

However, it’s hard to disagree with the player Nketiah chose instead.

Nketiah leaves Rice out of dream five-a-side team

Asked to choose his side, Nketiah said: “You know what, I’m going to put my boy in there, Aaron [Ramsdale] in goal.

“I don’t want no rush goalie, I want a clean sheet, please.

“At the back, Kyle [Walker], solid. Phil [Foden] in a five-a-side would be unbelievable.

“And then let’s put [Bukayo] Saka in there, my boy, got to put B in there.

“I’ll probably have to go Harry [Kane] up front, keep it humble, first camp, I can’t be doing too much.”

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Nketiah and Rice are very close and it’s unlikely the midfielder will be too upset being left out of his dream team.

The 24-year-old midfielder is one of the first names on Gareth Southgate’s team sheet and is closing in on 50 England caps.

Nketiah will hope he can make his debut in this international break alongside his Arsenal colleagues.