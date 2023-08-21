Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah has shared that he was telling Declan Rice to sign for the club while he was still at West Ham United.

The 24-year-old striker was speaking to the Evening Standard and discussed his relationship with Arsenal’s club-record signing.

Arsenal fans are getting ready to see their side in action this evening after an exciting weekend of Premier League action.

Mikel Arteta’s team will round off the matchday with a visit to Crystal Palace tonight.

Arteta has a few decisions to make with his team selection after their 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest.

Jurrien Timber’s injury means he’s out for much of the season and Oleksandr Zinchenko could be re-introduced.

Two players who will be hoping to start together again for Arsenal today are Eddie Nketiah and Declan Rice.

The pair are good friends having come through Chelsea’s academy together.

Nketiah has admitted that he spoke to the England international before his move to the Emirates.

However, he wouldn’t go as far as to say that he’s the reason Rice ended up in North London.

Nketiah admits speaking to Rice before joining Arsenal

Asked about whether there was any correspondence before the West Ham captain joined Arsenal, Nketiah said: “You know what, I had a little word, but I’m sure the pull of Arsenal did most of the talking!

“He just asked me a few questions about the club and what it’s like.

“He had similar qualities as a kid, but he’s a much more rounded player now. He’s got amazing experience and quality. He’s a real presence.”

Nketiah will be hoping he can continue to take advantage of Gabriel Jesus’s most recent injury.

He’s already off the mark in the Premier League and captained the side in the Emirates Cup before the campaign began.

Alongside Rice, Nketiah will be hoping to help Arsenal mount an even stronger title challenge this season.

It would be the perfect introduction to the club if Rice can be the difference between second and first place this year.

Doing alongside one of his childhood friends would make any success even sweeter.