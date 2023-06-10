Newcastle United have been linked with a move to sign Neymar this summer, but Eddie Howe would apparently prefer Barcelona’s Ferran Torres instead of him.

That’s according to Dean Jones, who claimed on GiveMeSport that the Magpies boss would much rather sign the Spaniard than the PSG superstar because it would be ‘easier to control the narrative’.

Both Neymar and Torres have been linked with moves away from their respective clubs this summer.

Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

Eddie Howe would rather sign Ferran Torres than Neymar for Newcastle

Newcastle United were arguably the most impressive club in the Premier League last season.

Everyone expected them to have a decent season under Eddie Howe, but nobody quite believed they’d make it into the Champions League places and reach a cup final.

Newcastle have done fantastically well, and ahead of a challenging campaign in the Champions League next season, they are expected to strengthen their side.

Graeme Bailey claimed a month ago that Newcastle’s owners are pushing to sign Neymar from PSG this summer, while FootballTransfers claimed two weeks ago that the Magpies are interested in signing Barcelona’s ‘incredible’ Ferran Torres.

Jones has now revealed who Howe prefers: “Eddie Howe would probably prefer a signing like that [Torres] than a Neymar because it’s a bit easier for him to control the narrative and also not have that superstar feel to his dressing room.

“I think he wants to put that off for as long as possible, to be honest. I know that there’s a need and want from PIF to have those characters in the dressing room, but it doesn’t really reflect who Eddie Howe is.”

Newcastle target Ferran Torres – Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images

TBR View:

Well, signing Ferran Torres definitely makes a lot more sense than Neymar – on the pitch at least.

Don’t get us wrong, the Brazilian is an unbelievable footballer, easily one of the best players in the world. However, he is 31 already and he’ll demand astronomical wages.

Torres, on the other hand, is still just 23. He can play in a variety of positions in attack and he’ll definitely be a lot more affordable than Neymar this summer – both in terms of transfer fees and salary.

It will be interesting to see if Newcastle will make a move for either one of them this summer. If it was us, we’d go with Torres as well.

Photo by Manuel Reino Berengui/DeFodi Images via Getty Images