Report: Newcastle want 'incredible' Barcelona star

Newcastle United are looking to have a big transfer window and the latest reports have linked the the club with Ferran Torres.

According to FootballTransfers, Newcastle are having internal discussions over a possible move. They see him as a replacement for Allan Saint-Maximin – who himself has been linked with a move away.

The report states that Barcelona are hoping they can get a bid similar to the price they paid for him – £47million. The Magpies do not want to pay this much. Instead, they want to pay £30million.

Football Transfers go on to say that Torres wants to stay at Barcelona. Despite this, they go on to report that a bid from a Premier League or Champions League club could change his mind.

Newcastle want Ferran Torres

Torres has played in the Premier League before at Manchester City. During this stint, he was hailed as a “top player” by Pep Guardiola.

Newcastle are now a side who will be playing in the Champions League next season, and that means they may well be able attract talents such as Torres to the club.

Signing Torres will show their statement of intent. As much as Newcastle have spent a lot in recent years, we’re yet to see them snag a top player from a top club like Barcelona.

The “incredible” winger is still so young despite playing at a top level. He has managed to score 40 goals and picked up 23 assists in all competitions throughout his career.

No doubt the 23-year-old would be a very astute addition for Eddie Howe due to the experience he has in Europe and his quality.

Saint-Maximin has become a bench player this season due to his inconsistent form. Howe needs someone who he can rely on, and while Torres may not be that man just yet, with the right coaching he could be a star.

