Eddie Howe told which three players have to start Newcastle’s next game

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has been told there are three players currently on the bench that need to start their next match.

Pundit Robbie Mustoe was speaking on The 2 Robbies Podcast after Newcastle’s disappointing 3-0 defeat to Brighton on Saturday.

After back-to-back defeats to Manchester City and Liverpool, Newcastle fans would have hoped for a response at the weekend.

Many made the long trip down to the Amex for the late kick-off but were instead treated to an Evan Ferguson masterclass.

The Irish teenager scored his first senior hat-trick with only a late Callum Wilson consolation goal giving them anything to cheer about.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Eddie Howe will point to their tricky opening fixtures as to why they’re currently sat below the likes of Fulham, Nottingham Forest and Chelsea in the table.

However, Howe has been urged to start three Newcastle players who aren’t in the side right now.

He’s now got two weeks over the international break to mull over his decisions.

Howe must start three Newcastle players vs Brentford – Mustoe

Talking about Eddie Howe’s potential team selection, Mustoe said: “Also, I would say now it’s probably time for some team changes.

“You get three defeats, I know Eddie Howe trusts his players and he wants them to play themselves out of the side before anybody comes in.

“You’ve got Callum Wilson, looked sharp as a tack for me, really sharp, he scored a goal of course later on.

“Harvey Barnes, Elliot Anderson, time for them to get some minutes.

“I don’t mind the manager sticking with players, Miguel Almiron is one I’m thinking of straight away, Anthony Gordon, you know he’s had flashes.

“But at this point, three losses, they haven’t really got an argument now, after four games they haven’t really done too much, one or two changes I expect to come from them.”

Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Wilson, Anderson and Barnes would love to start for Newcastle soon but ultimately the decision is up to Howe.

The England international forward was the only player to come out on Saturday’s match with any credit according to Alan Shearer.

Elliot Anderson was superb in pre-season but that hasn’t been properly converted into league minutes yet.

It’s much too early to begin panicking at St. James’ Park but a match against Brentford isn’t the easiest way to get their season back on track.