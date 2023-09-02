‘Other than…’: Alan Shearer names the only Newcastle player he gives any credit to after Brighton hammering

Newcastle United were hammered by Brighton tonight as they continued their mini slump in form.

The Seagulls simply blew the Magpies away the AMEX and looked every bit the European team they now are.

For Newcastle, it was a miserable performance and result and former striker Alan Shearer felt there was only one player to come out with any credit.

Alan Shearer praises Callum Wilson after Newcastle lost at Brighton

Taking to his X account on social media immediately after the game, Toon legend Shearer slammed the performance of Newcastle in general.

Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images

However, he did reserve some minor praise for sub striker Callum Wilson. The forward was on the bench once more but did well when he came on.

And Shearer believes Wilson was the only one in black and white who deserved any credit from the game.

Wilson very much looks like he is having to make do with being second choice behind Alexander Isak right now.

However, with Newcastle suffering with form, Wilson might well find himself in the XI pretty soon.

Howe needs to make changes

Quite what those changes are, we don’t know, but Eddie Howe cannot let this Newcastle side go into the Champions League in such dire form.

The Newcastle boss needs to rediscover something, both in himself and in his team. Otherwise, before too long, their season will be drifting and frustrations will start to set in.

Newcastle are far better than they showed at Brighton today. As Shearer says, it was very poor.