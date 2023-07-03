Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has already told Jeff Hendrick and Isaac Hayden they won’t be in his first-team squad next season.

A report from The Athletic has outlined Howe’s plans after a phenomenal campaign.

Newcastle now have the tricky but exciting challenge of juggling a Premier League campaign with playing in Europe.

Not only that, they’ve bounced straight back into the Champions League after an outstanding fourth-place finish.

Eddie Howe will know he now faces a huge challenge getting his squad ready for next season.

Newcastle have yet to sign a first-team player this summer, with youngster Yankuba Minteh brought in and then immediately loaned to Feyenoord.

They’re close to completing a deal for AC Milan star Sandro Tonali who will be a fantastic addition.

Photo by Flaviu Buboi/NurPhoto via Getty Images

However, Howe knows he needs to remove any players who won’t be involved quickly and that includes Jeff Hendrick and Isaac Hayden.

Neither player was involved last season after going out on loan and probably already their time at St. James’ Park was up.

Howe set to exclude Hendrick and Hayden

The report from The Athletic states that, ‘There have been no issues around Jeff Hendrick and Isaac Hayden’s professionalism, but both have similarly been informed that they will not form part of the first-team squad for the upcoming season.’

Jeff Hendrick spent last season on loan at Reading, but couldn’t prevent them from being relegated from the Championship.

The 31-year-old was signed by Newcastle in 2020 but has only made 25 appearances in that time.

Paul Ince admitted he wanted to sign Hendrick at Reading while in charge of the club, but they couldn’t afford him.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Newcastle may have to let Hendrick go for nothing to avoid him lingering at the club or spending another season on loan.

Like Hendrick, Hayden was also sent out on loan by Eddie Howe last season as he headed to Norwich City.

The Canaries couldn’t bounce straight back to the Premier League and injuries ruined the midfielder’s campaign.

He’ll be hoping he can get fit enough to find a new club this summer.

After making more than 150 appearances for The Magpies, many Newcastle fans will wish him all the best when he does move on.