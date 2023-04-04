'If we can afford to': Manager says he'd love to sign 'super' player from Newcastle this summer











Paul Ince has admitted that he’d love to sign Jeff Hendrick this summer.

Speaking to SportingPost, Ince has been full of praise for the Irishman who is currently on loan with Reading from Newcastle, and he admitted that he wants to sign the 31-year-old.

Hendrick still has another year to run on his contract at Newcastle, but with the Irishman being surplus to requirements at St James’ Park, Reading may have the chance to sign him permanently in the summer.

Ince wants Hendrick

The Reading boss admitted that he’d love to sign Hendrick in the summer.

“Newcastle have gone down a different road and I think Jeff knows that. If we can afford to keep him next year then that’d be great. But I can’t think about next year. I need to think about keeping the team in the Championship, which is going to be tough enough as it is and then we go from there,” Ince said.

“But if anybody asks me what the idea of a perfect professional is, it’s Jeff Hendrick because he’s a super guy. Fingers crossed and everything goes well for us and we manage to stay up, then we’d like to keep hold of him.”

Pricey

Ince would love to see Reading sign Hendrick, but it’s going to be difficult for the Royals to say the least.

Newcastle would probably let Hendrick go for free, but with his weekly wage reportedly being around £50,000, it’s going to be tough for Reading to stump up that sort of cash.

The Berkshire club have just had a points deduction due to an FFP breach, so handing out a huge contract to Hendrick may be counter-productive at this point.

Don’t be too surprised if this deal doesn’t pan out the way Ince wants it to.

