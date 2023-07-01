‘Could be delayed’: Fabrizio Romano shares Tonali to Newcastle update

Newcastle are still inching towards the signing of Italian midfielder Sandro Tonali, despite their being no official announcement just yet.

Tonali is expected to sign for the Toon in a big money deal from AC Milan. Tonali has been a key player in Serie A and the Magpies have moved quickly to secure him.

However, while Tonali is expected to sign, there has been no announcement and some in Newcastle have been getting a tad tetchy over whether things will go through.

And taking to Twitter just now, journalist Fabrizio Romano has said that while there might be a delay in any announcement, the deal for Tonali will still be made official soon enough.

Newcastle needed to make moves this summer after qualifying for the Champions League last season.

Tonali is seen as a brilliant signing for Eddie Howe, given a number of Europe’s biggest clubs were thought to be keen on signing him.

Newcastle are still expected to pursue another signing or two despite the capture of Tonali.

The Toon missed out on James Maddison last week after the England man opted to sign for Tottenham.

Tonali will be hoping to use his quality and experience of playing in Italy to help make Newcastle competitive on all fronts next term.

Photo by Massimo Insabato/Archivio Massimo Insabato/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Big signing

Much like we saw Manchester City do when they first came into big money, the signings to take the club to the next level need to be right.

City slowly but surely got top names in such as David Silva, Yaya Toure and more. With Newcastle, the signing of Tonali feels like a step in that sort of direction.

Newcastle are flexing their muscles a bit on this one. And while there will always be that element of nervousness until a deal is announced, it does seem this one is done.

If not, then Fabrizio Romano will have some explaining to do!