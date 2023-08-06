‘Dynamite’ striker says he has spoken to Giovani Lo Celso about joining Tottenham

Alejo Veliz has been heavily linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur, and the talented youngster says he has already spoken to Giovani Lo Celso about the move.

Spurs have had a very good window so far. Guglielmo Vicario, James Maddison, Manor Solomon and Ashley Phillips have all come in, while a deal for Micky van de Ven has reportedly been agreed.

Tottenham are reportedly set to sign Veliz too, and the young striker has spoken to ESPN about the move.

Photo by Rodrigo Valle – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Alejo Veliz says he has spoken to Giovani Lo Celso about joining Tottenham

Out of the blue on Wednesday night, journalist Cesar Luis Merlo claimed on X/Twitter that Tottenham want to sign Alejo Veliz and have made a formal offer for his signature.

The teenager is one of the most talented forwards of his age in Argentina. Rosario Central didn’t really expect to sell him this month, but Tottenham have made an offer they can’t refuse.

Fabrizio Romano then revealed that Veliz wants to join Spurs and has even agreed personal terms with the North London club. He should have his medical soon and will be announced as a new Tottenham player in the coming days if all goes to plan.

Speaking to ESPN, Veliz all but confirmed his move to Tottenham and then revealed that he has had a chat with Lo Celso about the transfer.

He said: “I spoke with Gio Lo Celso.

“He told me that I will have all the support of him and he will be waiting for me.”

TBR View:

Veliz is a fine talent.

The 19-year-old has scored 11 goals in 23 appearances for Rosario Central in the Liga Profesional. He even scored three goals for Argentina in the U20 World Cup back in May.

Everyone in Argentine knows Veliz has a massive future ahead of him, and Tottenham deserve huge praise for getting a deal done to sign the ‘dynamite‘ striker this month.

It will be interesting to see how much game time Veliz will get at Tottenham if this move goes through in the coming days.