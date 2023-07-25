Ange Postecoglou says 19-year-old Tottenham youngster is currently injured

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has given an injury update on 19-year-old striker Dane Scarlett.

At his press conference, via Football London, Postecoglou said he had a minor issue and probably won’t play tomorrow.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Tottenham feature in another pre-season friendly tomorrow against Singapore’s Lion City Sailors.

Dane Scarlett, who spent last season on loan at Portsmouth, is currently on the Asia-Pacific Tour with Spurs’ senior side.

The injury comes at a frustrating time for the England youth international who will have been hoping to impress his new manager Postecoglou.

Scarlett perhaps will be a little disappointed with his numbers whilst away on loan last season.

The striker managed just four goals in his 34 games in League One.

However, Scarlett is sure to be buoyed by the experience gained and will hope to kick on this season.

Harry Kane has set the precedent for progressing through the Tottenham academy, and even he had to do it the hard way.

Kane had three loan spells away from the club before fully establishing himself in the senior squad.

And on that note, you would expect Postecoglou to sanction another loan for Scarlett this season.

Postecoglou confirms Scarlett unlikely to feature for Tottenham tomorrow

Dane Scarlett didn’t feature in Tottenham’s only friendly thus far – the defeat to West Ham.

The 19-year-old will have been hoping to get his chance tomorrow so the injury, even if minor, will be a blow.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Such a pre-season tournament is an excellent shop window for loan opportunities and to also prove how much progress you’ve made.

It seems unlikely Postecoglou would plan for the striker to be involved in the senior squad come the league season.

However, with Harry Kane continuously linked with a departure, all Tottenham strikers could move up a notch in the hierarchy this summer.

Scarlett has a pretty incredible youth record, 18 goals in 20 Under-18 Premier League games, and five goals in three FA Youth Cup games.

Once fit again, finding the right loan move for Scarlett this summer seems crucial in his development.