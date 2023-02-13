Don Hutchinson suggests Tottenham target Victor Osimhen is now worth £150 million











Pundit Don Hutchinson has now claimed that Tottenham Hotspur target Victor Osimhen is worth at least £150m.

Hutchinson took to Twitter to heap more praise on one of Serie A’s biggest stars.

The 24-year-old has been on fire for Napoli this season, as they chase a first league title in decades.

Victor Osimhen has been key to their brilliant campaign so far, scoring again yesterday against Cremonese.

It’s a result that gives them a 16-point lead over Inter Milan in Serie A after just 22 matches.

Napoli have gone close before in recent years, but look virtually unstoppable right now.

Photo by MB Media/Getty Images

The Nigerian forward has been sensational, and has 17 goals already in just 18 appearances.

Tottenham are among a number of clubs interested in signing Osimhen, but Don Hutchinson now thinks his value has sky rocketed.

Rudy Galetti suggested Spurs may move for Osimhen if Harry Kane were to leave in the summer.

Right now, he certainly looks like a worthy successor if Tottenham’s record-breaking scorer ends up moving on.

Hutchinson values Tottenham target Osimhen at £150m

Taking to Twitter after Napoli’s latest win, Hutchinson was asked about Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s futures and said: “Hopefully they both stay!! Stay at Napoli and win back to back titles.

“As I said on coms last night. If [Jack] Grealish is 100 mill, [Mykhaylo] Mudryk 88mill and E Fernandes a no8 115million.

“Osimhen should be 150million at least.”

Hopefully they both stay!! Stay at Napoli and win back to back titles. As I said on coms last night.

If Grealish is 100 mill,Mudryk 88mill and E Fernandes a no8 115million.

Osimhen should be 150million at least. https://t.co/sRv3fjJeNR — Don Hutchison (@donhutch4) February 13, 2023

Napoli’s club president has said in recent weeks that Osimhen is absolutely not for sale.

This may be a tactic to avoid any outside distractions while Napoli chase a historic league title.

However, the club have one of the best forwards in Europe right now, and won’t want to part with him soon.

Despite Hutchinson’s incredible valuation, a move for Osimhen from Tottenham would be a true statement of intent.

Photo by Carlo Hermann/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Rumblings of discontent from Spurs fans over their team’s actions in the transfer market have been steadily growing.

Even if Kane doesn’t leave, playing him slightly deeper to allow Osimhen to act as a number nine is a scary thought.

He’s certainly proved himself in Italy, and will be attracting interest from Europe’s biggest clubs.

Napoli may be forced to cash in next summer if a bid nearing Hutchinson’s valuation is made.

