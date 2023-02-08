Tottenham transfer news: Club president says ‘phenomenal’ Spurs target is not for sale











Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has declared that he won’t be selling Victor Osimhen this summer, after claims Tottenham Hotspur could try to sign him.

Tottenham may face the near impossible task of replacing their all-time top goalscorer in the summer, with uncertainty surrounding Harry Kane’s future at the club.

The Athletic has reported that Kane is open to discussing fresh terms with Spurs, with his current deal to run until the end of next season.

But it remains unclear whether the 29-year-old sees his long-term future in north London and much will depend on the future of Antonio Conte.

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti reported last month that Tottenham could turn to Osimhen if Kane decides his future lies elsewhere.

Now, Napoli’s president has sent out a warning to any sides that may be interested in the 24-year-old.

Osimhen not for sale

Speaking to Sport Bild, as relayed by Fabrizio Romano, De Laurentiis says Napoli aren’t in a position where they will be forced to sell.

“I can tell you that Osimhen is not for sale,” the Azzurri president said.

“Our players are in demand, but I don’t have to sell anyone. We don’t have any debts.”

Osimhen is emerging as one of the most lethal strikers in Europe at the moment. The Nigerian has bagged a staggering 16 goals in 17 Serie A appearances for Luciano Spalletti’s men this season.

He’s developed into a ‘phenomenal’ goalscorer since making the £70 million switch from Lille in 2020. Yet, Tottenham’s main priority will undoubtedly be trying to convince their all-time top goalscorer to remain at the club.

It’s no secret that Kane is desperate to compete for and win the biggest trophies before hanging up his boots. The question is whether he feels he will be able to achieve this in north London.

