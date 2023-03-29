Don Hutchinson says Tottenham should replace Antonio Conte with 43-year-old PL manager











Don Hutchinson has now said that Tottenham Hotspur should replace Antonio Conte with Roberto De Zerbi this summer.

Speaking on ESPN FC, Hutchinson was asked about the managerial situation at Spurs.

Daniel Levy and Fabio Paratici have a huge decision to make this summer.

After sacking Antonio Conte, getting his replacement right is absolutely essential.

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

Not only do they need to find someone who can finally deliver a piece of silverware, they need to ensure the future of star striker Harry Kane.

Kane’s contract runs out next summer, and Spurs will be desperate to keep their record goal scorer at the club.

Whoever they appoint needs to convince the forward – who turns 30 this year – that he should see out his career at Tottenham.

Levy and Paratici also need to appoint someone who’s going to bring attacking football back to Tottenham.

Hutchinson believes Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi is the man to do that, after the turgid football played under Conte.

He’s lifted the Seagulls up the table, and they could even nick Tottenham’s spot in the Champions League next season.

Hutchinson backs De Zerbi to replace Conte at Tottenham

Asked about who he thinks Tottenham should go for this summer, Hutchinson said: “I think it would [Roberto] De Zerbi, that’s who I would choose.

“I think the brand of football that he plays, the way he’s improved Brighton.

“He’s a very good coach, I like his style, he plays attacking football.

“His mantra when he was in Italy, he would rather lose a game 4-3 than win 1-0 ugly.

“So, at least Spurs are going to get that entertainment, Brighton have certainly got it this season.”

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

De Zerbi has been suggested as a potential Conte replacement at Tottenham for a number of weeks.

The latest report from the Daily Mail has revealed that De Zerbi is likely to reject an approach from Spurs.

He’s in charge of an incredibly exciting project on the south coast right now, and could lead Brighton into their first ever European campaign.

Despite that, Tottenham have the potential to do so much more than Brighton in the long-term.

That will be tempting to De Zerbi if he’s offered the job, although as Conte and his predecessors have proved, it’s not an easy task working at Spurs.

