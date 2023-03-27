Roberto De Zerbi will be in the running to get the Tottenham job this summer











Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi will reportedly be in the running to land the Tottenham Hotspur job this summer.

Tottenham will be searching for the 12th manager of Daniel Levy and ENIC’s reign at the club after Antonio Conte’s departure.

The Italian has left the club by mutual consent on Sunday after his explosive outburst following the 3-3 draw at Southampton last weekend.

Many Spurs fans will be hoping for an attack-minded coach after Conte’s style of play came under increased scrutiny during his spell in north London.

And it seems that is the direction Tottenham are headed once again, with Roberto De Zerbi amongst a list of potential candidates to replace Conte.

De Zerbi will be in the running for Tottenham job

Football.London reports that the end of the season will allow Tottenham to sound out managers who are currently in work.

Of course, Cristian Stellini is set to take charge as acting head coach until the end of the campaign, with Ryan Mason acting as his assistant.

The outlet notes that De Zerbi will enter the running for the Tottenham job in the summer, as well as Eintracht Frankfurt’s Oliver Glasner.

De Zerbi only joined Brighton earlier in the campaign after Chelsea picked up Graham Potter.

The Italian is already making a huge impression during his first few months in England though. He has guided the Seagulls to an FA Cup semi-final, while they are also just seven points behind fourth-placed Spurs, with three games in hand.

He’s been described as an ‘amazing’ manager by England boss Gareth Southgate and it’s no surprise that he is already being linked with a move away from the Amex Stadium.

But Spurs may find it difficult to convince the 43-year-old to make the switch just a few months after taking the Brighton job.

De Zerbi is making a real name for himself on the south coast and considering Tottenham’s record with recent managers, it certainly isn’t a foregone conclusion that he would be open to the move.

