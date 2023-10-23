New Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai is already very good friends with right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold and that relationship is already paying off on the pitch.

A report from The Athletic has highlighted just how important the Hungarian already is to Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Dominik Szoboszlai was Liverpool’s most expensive signing of the summer after the club triggered with release clause.

With just hours until the clause expired, Liverpool made the £60m bid that RB Leipzig were required to accept at the end of June.

The young playmaker had a strong pre-season with expectations growing on him as Liverpool’s midfield was decimated in the transfer market.

The balance of the side has had to be quickly readjusted with another new signing Alexis Mac Allister having to drop into a deeper role.

Although that hasn’t always worked out for the World Cup winner, Szoboszlai has been sensational since his debut against Chelsea and has started every league match this season.

Szoboszlai is now reportedly already close friends with Trent Alexander-Arnold and the pair are quickly becoming one of the best pairs of passers in the Premier League.

The England international is well known for his pinpoint long-range balls but Szoboszlai has shown glimpses of having the same range.

Alexander-Arnold and Szoboszlai already close friends

The report from The Athletic suggests that the pair are already ‘strong friends’ and may have bonded over their similar attributes.

With Mac Allister typically sitting in front of the back three, Alexander-Arnold mirrors Szoboszlai’s positioning in the centre of the pitch.

The 25-year-old accuracy is unbelievable, while Szoboszlai is better known for his tireless running and the power he gets behind his shots and passes.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain recently admitted that Alexander-Arnold is always raving about Szoboszlai and it’s no surprise the two are already close friends.

The Hungarian had never played in a derby before Saturday’s match against Everton but he looked completely unfazed by the occasion.

Liverpool are quietly keeping up with the top sides in the Premier League and will hope that all the attention on the North London clubs and Manchester City will benefit them in the long run.

With Mohamed Salah still capable of scoring goals even when he’s not at his best and Szoboszlai and Alexander-Arnold pulling the strings behind him, Klopp will be confident his side can improve on their fifth-place finish last season.