‘Always’: Oxlade-Chamberlain says Alexander-Arnold is always raving to him about £60m Liverpool player

Dominik Szoboszlai has hit the ground running at Liverpool.

The Hungarian has been absolutely brilliant since arriving at Anfield, and there’s an argument to make that he’s been Man of the Match in every single game he’s played for the Reds so far.

The midfielder has been just what the doctor ordered on Merseyside, and he’s already a fan favourite.

However, it sounds as though it isn’t just the fans who have been impressed by the 22-year-old this season.

Indeed, by the sounds of it, Szoboszlai has been impressing his fellow teammates behind the scenes.

Speaking to The Athletic, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has claimed that Trent Alexander-Arnold is always speaking highly of Szoboszlai when he talks to the right-back, claiming that Trent often tells Oxlade-Chamberlain how much better Szoboszlai is at shooting.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Trent always praising Szoboszlai

Oxlade-Chamberlain shared what his former teammate has been telling him about the £60m man.

“And Trent is always telling me how good he is, telling me he’s got a better shot than me.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Szoboszlai is brilliant

Alexander-Arnold isn’t wrong, Szobsozlai is a top-class player, and while it’s tough to say, his shooting is slightly better than Oxlade-Chamberlain’s was.

Oxlade-Chamberlain had a rocket of a shot on him in his day – remember that goal against Manchester City in the Champions League in 2018? But just a handful of games into his Liverpool career, the Hungarian has already showcased his incredible technique.

We can only imagine the types of goals he scores in training, and put it this way, if you’re impressing someone like Alexander-Arnold with the standard of your shooting, you have to have something special about you.

Szoboszlai is already proving to be one of the signings of the summer, and we truly can’t wait to see how he develops at Anfield over the next few years.